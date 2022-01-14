Africa: Afcon 2021 Tunisia Vs Mali Game - CAF Homologate Result As 1-0 in Favour of Mali

Tunis/Tunisia — The Organising Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021) decided to homologate the Tunisia Vs Mali game result as 1-0 in favour of Mali.

"The Organising Committee met on Thursday to deliberate on the game between Tunisia and Mali played on Wednesday and after examining the protest of Tunisia and all the game officials report, the Organising Committee decided to dismiss the protest lodged by the Tunisian team and to homologate the match result as 1-0 in favour of Mali," a CAF press release reads.

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe had twice called full-time on Wednesday's game before ending the game shortly before 90min without adding extra time.

This incident had infuriated the Tunisian national team who hoped to make a draw.