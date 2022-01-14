Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tataouine Logs 1 More Fatality and 74 Infections

14 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Tataouine logged 1 more COVID-19 fatality and 74 infections, according to the local health directorate.

These cases were reported notably in north Tataouine (30), south Tataouine (13), Somar (11), Ghomrassen (6), Béni Mhira (5), Bir Lahmar (5) and Remada (4).

10 patients are currently staying in the local hospitals' COVID wards.

A rise in the caseload to 32 in the school environment was recorded in Tataouine, said head of the local education authority Ali Messadi.

