Nigeria: 'We're Showcasing Young, Contemporary Artists'

Rele Arts Foundation has unveiled the arts of six young and emerging artists working across a diverse range of mediums.

At her annual Arts Exhibition in Lagos with the theme, 'Young Contemporaries 2022', the foundation had artists that included four Nigerians, a Ghanaian, and a Zimbabwean. The Curator of Rele Arts Foundation, Adeoluwa Oluwajoba, said the annual exhibition showcases young and emerging artists.

"The artists go through a boot camp period where they are mentored and given necessary tools to expand their practice and critically think about their work," he said.

Nothando Chiwanga, one of the artists presented from Zimbabwe expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity as a young female artist from Zimbabwe.

"In Zimbabwe, artists are cool but here in Nigeria, artists have the vibe and they interpret the stories differently. I feel excited to be able to share my story through my art and make it known outside my country," she said.

Kenneth Oghenemaro, a futuristic painter who displayed artworks with the theme 'Fast Travellers', stated that his work is solely about his journey as a kid growing up with Asthma.

"I am using my work ad an allegory to reach out to other people, especially children who have this Chronic condition; to encourage them and make them understand that they can still live to the fullest."