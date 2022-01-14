Nigeria: 'We're Showcasing Young, Contemporary Artists'

14 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Yvonne Ugwuezuoha

Rele Arts Foundation has unveiled the arts of six young and emerging artists working across a diverse range of mediums.

At her annual Arts Exhibition in Lagos with the theme, 'Young Contemporaries 2022', the foundation had artists that included four Nigerians, a Ghanaian, and a Zimbabwean. The Curator of Rele Arts Foundation, Adeoluwa Oluwajoba, said the annual exhibition showcases young and emerging artists.

"The artists go through a boot camp period where they are mentored and given necessary tools to expand their practice and critically think about their work," he said.

Nothando Chiwanga, one of the artists presented from Zimbabwe expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity as a young female artist from Zimbabwe.

"In Zimbabwe, artists are cool but here in Nigeria, artists have the vibe and they interpret the stories differently. I feel excited to be able to share my story through my art and make it known outside my country," she said.

Kenneth Oghenemaro, a futuristic painter who displayed artworks with the theme 'Fast Travellers', stated that his work is solely about his journey as a kid growing up with Asthma.

"I am using my work ad an allegory to reach out to other people, especially children who have this Chronic condition; to encourage them and make them understand that they can still live to the fullest."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X