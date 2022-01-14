Nigeria: Unilag to Award 238 First-Class At 52nd Convocation

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) will award first-class honours to 238 students at its 52nd Convocation ceremony scheduled for January 17 to 21.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe at the 2019/2020 pre-convocation press conference also said 2,454 students finished in the Second-Class Upper Division while 3,459 obtained Second-Class Lower Division. In the third-class division, there are 1,183 students while 85 students made the Pass grade.

Prof. Ogundipe said 12,217 graduating students will receive degrees, diplomas, and certificates this year, out of which 7,799 would be awarded first degrees or diplomas in various faculties while 4,418 would be awarded postgraduate degrees.

Out of the 4,418 postgraduate students, 145 students will be awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), 3,863 will obtain master's degrees while 410 will receive Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD).

The Convocation would be delivered by the Speaker, House of Representatives and 1983 Law Graduate of the University, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at an event to be chaired by Justice Amina Adamu Augie, of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.