Nigeria: 13 Killed in Niger Bandits Attack - Police

Niger State Police Command has confirmed that 13 people lost their lives in an attack by bandits on villagers harvesting crops at Nakundna and Wurukuchi communities, in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

LEADERSHIP Friday findings however revealed that some of the villagers injured were still in critical conditions therefore more deaths may be recorded as a result of the attacks.

It was learnt that no fewer than 15 people were injured and later rushed to hospital immediately the bandits' left the area and a rescue team from a joint troop came to the area that can only be accessed with motorcycles and bicycles.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun, however, in a statement yesterday disputed the 37 deaths he claimed was published by some media organisations (not LEADERSHIP).

The police spokesman said, " The attention of the Niger State Police Command has been drawn to a publication in the Sun news online of 12th January, 2022 and some national dailies indicating that thirty-seven (37) persons were killed in Nakundna and Wurukuchi communities, Shiroro LGA which is unfounded, baseless, and untrue."

The PPRO said suspected bandits/terrorists attacked " Some villagers who were harvesting crops in their farm at Nakundna village near Kaure in Shiroro LGA, and unfortunately, thirteen (13) persons lost their life (sic) as a result of the attack."

He said the tactical teams were drafted to the scene led by the area commander, Shiroro, adding that further details of the incident were not immediately available due to the rough terrain and lack of communication network in the area.

He added that the commissioner of police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, condoled with the families of the victims and reassured the people that the police and other security agencies will not relent in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminality in the state.