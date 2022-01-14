Nigeria: Kizz Daniel's Big Move

14 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

The temptation to own and manage one's music career is often too strong for most artists to resist. Once they can find a footing in the music industry, the next step is to take control of their career by floating a recording/management label. This move often stems from mistrust. Oftentimes, news about artists defrauded by their managers make headlines. So it's somehow understandable when artists decide to own their careers.

However, as lofty as the idea is, it doesn't always pave out well for many. If not properly managed, the artist can fade into obscurity. The reason for such an outcome is not far-fetched: balancing creativity and business takes a special skill which, unfortunately, not all artists are born with.

Therefore, when Kizz Daniel earlier in the week signed an exclusive management deal with Paul Okoye's One Africa Global Management, not a few lauded the 'Yeba' crooner for making the right move.

Arguably, Kizz Daniel is considered one of Nigeria's biggest artists. His music career took flight in 2014 when he released the catchy single 'Woju'. Following the rave reviews the song received, the artist released his debut studio album New Era in 2016 to more critical acclaim.

But a dispute with his record label G-World Entertainment in 2017 saw Kizz Daniel floating his own imprint FLYBOY I.N.C. and proceeded to change his name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel. He also has a distribution deal with Empire Records in the United States. His latest album 'Barnabas' was distributed under the label.

A game-changer in the music scene, Okoye is expected to bring some magic in Daniel's career which many believe should have soared higher than its current level. With his versed experience in talent management, Daniel is expected to reach beyond the horizon.

