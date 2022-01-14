Nigeria: NSIA Gets New Board Member

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu to the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

A statement yesterday said the appointment is effective from January 6, 2022.

Dr Paschal-Ejiogu replaces Mr Ike Chioke, the former appointee for the South-East region, who had requested to be relieved of his duty at the NSIA as his firm was appointed to support the government in another role.

The statement added that she would bring nearly two decades of cognate experience spanning the social services and healthcare industry to the Board of NSIA.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr Farouk Gumel, Chairman, Board of Directors, NSIA expressed appreciation for the selection of Dr Paschal-Ejiogu to the board and commended the president for prioritizing NSIA's board appointments.

In his remarks, the MD/CEO of NSIA, Mr Uche Orji said, "Dr Paschal-Ejiogu's academic pedigree and deep experience in the social services and healthcare industry made her a unique addition to the board.