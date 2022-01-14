Nigeria: Buhari Appoints Another Non-Executive Director for NSIA As Chioke Steps Down

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu to the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The appointment which became effective on January 6th, 2022, according to a statement yesterday, followed the decision of the former appointee for the south-east region and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Mr. Ike Chioke, to step down from the board.

It explained that Chioke, following his appointment in 2021, had respectfully requested to be relieved of Board duty at the NSIA as his firm was appointed to support government in another role.

"Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu's brings nearly two decades of cognate experience spanning the social services and healthcare industry to the Board of NSIA.

"A Doctoral-level academic, she possesses in-depth knowledge of complex economic concepts, and is adept at applying theories and ideas to real-world situations.

"She also possesses a strong understanding of business finance, econometric modeling, data analysis, planning, and interpretation and has, over the last two decades, contributed significantly to the social services and healthcare industry both in Nigeria and in the United States of America," it stated.

She obtained a Doctorate Degree in Economics, with distinction from the prestigious Howard University (USA) in Washington DC, specialising in Public Policy and Development.

Prior to this, Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu graduated from the University of Reading, UK with a Masters in Development Economics and Policy, having also earned her first degree from the Imo State University where she bagged a BSc. in Economics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It noted that Paschal-Ejiogu brings a unique set of skills, exposure, and expertise to the Board of the NSIA, which complements the existing array of board-level talents.

Speaking on the appointment, Chairman, Board of Directors, NSIA, Mr. Farouk Gumel said: "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu to the Board. We thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for prioritizing NSIA's Board appointments and also for the choice of Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu who brings invaluable international experience to the Board."

In his comment, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji said: "Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu's academic pedigree and deep experience in the social services and healthcare industry makes her a unique addition to the Board.

"Her wealth of experience will, contribute towards the attainment of the Authority's long-term strategic goals. We are pleased with the appointment and look forward to working with Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu and the Board".