Namibia: Aminuis Police Station Without Vehicles

Julia Kamarenga

Police officers in the Aminuis constituency where vehicles are broken and in for service, are finding it tough to swiftly attend to duties and carry out operations successfully.

The situation has led farmers who mostly seek police services for stock theft, to make their own vehicles available to transport officers to and from crime scenes.

This was revealed at a community engagement meeting with the regional police commander, Andreas Haingura yesterday at Onderombapa.

Haingura said the issue of transport is not only regional but also national, he further revealed that the last time the ministry received cars was six years ago.

He noted that the fleet is now old and dilapidated and they are sitting with no budget to either service or fix the broken vehicles.

Haingura, who applauded the community for their efforts, encouraged them to continue helping the officers to ensure that the ills in society are attended to timely.

Queried on whether it is permissible for the community to fix government vehicles, Haingura said if the community is able and willing, they may but should write a letter stating that their donation has no conditions attached to it.

While urging the community to refrain from taking the law in their hands but to follow procedures, Haingura reported that the request to have a police station at Onderombapa has been approved but awaits budget for the construction of the office and recruitment of officers.

Over the years, farmers in the Aminuis constituency have introduced numerous ways and means of fighting and curbing the ever increasing stock theft which continues to affect and crumble farming activities.

With all efforts and actions in place, the situation continues to worsen hence the call for a recent community and regional police engagement to address burning issues.