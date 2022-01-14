Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Abduct Villagers in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, Wednesday, stormed Ban community, behind Plateau State Polytechnic Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Government of the state and abducted three villagers.

The incident reportedly happened at about 9:30 p.m.

Daily Trust learnt the gunmen laid siege on the community, shooting to scare everyone while carrying out the kidnapping.

The abducted victims who included two women were taken to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident on Thursday morning, Plateau State Police Command said it has sent men of the command to rescue the victims.

The command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Uba Agaba, said: "The Plateau State Police Command is aware of the kidnap incident in Ban village behind Plateau State Polytechnic Heipang where three persons were abducted.

"Immediately the report was received, a team of policemen from the command and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) raced to the scene where one suspect was arrested.

"Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest other perpetrators of the act."