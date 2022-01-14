Tanzania: Yanga Wary of Coastal 'Hoodoo'

LEADERS Young Africans have stepped up drills ahead of their tricky Premier League match against Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga tomorrow.

The encounter looks tricky for the Jangwani Street side as they scarcely beat Coastal Union at their Mkwakwani home arena. It is 12th league match of the campaign for both teams as they continue to battle for vital three points to keep themselves climbing up the ladder as the chase for the championship escalates.

Immediately after returning to Dar es Salaam from Zanzibar where they competed in the Mapinduzi Cup tournament, Yanga squad went straight to the camp and began preparations for the tricky fixture.

On several occasions, when at their backyard, Coastal Union provide a tough match to Yanga and the latter rarely escape the venue unhurt hence it is a game likely to gather attention of many people.

In his remarks recently, Yanga's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said despite failing to defend the Mapinduzi Cup championship, their mission of winning other titles remain intact.

"It's true that we have surrendered the Mapinduzi Cup but that does not shut down our campaign to win this season's Premier League throne and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title," Bumbuli said.

Yanga are yet to taste defeat in the top flight league as they have won nine of their eleven fixtures with two clashes ending in draws. It is still a debatable matter if they will continue their 100 per cent performance in the league with tomorrow's game a real test for them putting in mind that after normal period of play, anything can happen.

However, under Coach Nasreddine Nabi, Yanga seem to have improved a lot in terms of how they play and their last match before the league was briefly halted was a convincing 4-0 triumph over Dodoma Jiji.

On the other side, Coastal Union too are a tough opponent to face this season no wonder they lately sit on 4th slot with 17 points from four victories and five draws.

But, they face Yanga with heads down after losing 1-0 to Mtibwa Sugar in their previous game at their Mkwakwani Stadium, hence they won't accept to lose the game at home again.

Their American coach Melis Medo is doing his best to sharpen the squad and make them a competitive side in the league even though he is just in his first season at the helm of the team.

Another match will be staged at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga where Tanzania Prisons will host KMC in another entertaining game to brighten the second week of this year.