Tanzania: Mtibwa, Ruvu Light Up League Restart Today

The 12th round of NBC Premier League opens its showdown today with Ruvu Shooting hosting Mtibwa Sugar in a solo fixture at Mabatini ground in Mlandizi.

Football family missed the beauty of the NBC Premier League which had 13-day break to pave a way for Mapinduzi Cup tournament which ended yesterday at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

Tanzania Mainland had four teams in the Isles tournament. They are Young Africans, Azam, Namungo and Simba as such; the league had to be suspended for two weeks. However, both Ruvu Shooting and Mtibwa Sugar have collected 10 points from their eleven matches as the former occupy 13th slot while the latter claim 14th place.

Again, the duo have been busy in the ongoing transfer window signing players they think would be instrumental to help them in bagging maximum three points to keep climbing up the league ladders.

For Mtibwa Sugar, it will be a major test to their newly unveiled coach Salum Mayanga who crossed the boundaries from his former employer Tanzania Prisons as he tries to bring his fortune at the Morogoro-based giants. The league action continues tomorrow in two venues.

At Karume Stadium in Musoma, Biashara United will host Kagera Sugar while Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Dodoma Jiji will welcome Geita Gold.

The Karume Stadium encounter is set to be explosive as it attracts the two sides currently occupying the last two places on the table with each having 9 points, but Kagera Sugar have one game in hand.

Under Coach Francis, Kagera Sugar will be eager to shock his past club which until now, they have not announced a new coach after the departure of Patrick Odhiambo who has moved to Tanzania Prisons.

It has been a poor start for Biashara United this term as they seem to be going through a tough period and they need to fight hard to regain their usual momentum as the season rages on.