Tanzania: Upgrade Mapinduzi Cup to a Regional Status

WITH improved sponsorships and a high level of competition, Mapinduzi Cup football championship has now developed to a big club level tournament in East Africa.

Watching closely all its matches, one can see football skills from all corners of the continent through the players serving football giants playing in both the NBC Premier League and the Isles top flight league.

If it were not for Africa Cup of Nations finals raging on in Cameroon, the 2022 Mapinduzi Cup could have seen the skills of the five players from Simba, Young Africans and Azam who are now serving Malawi, Mali and Zimbabwe.

We believe Mapinduzi Cup will hit a sky-high leap if it allows some foreign teams to test their football skills against the teams from Tanzania. Increasing the prize package from 15m/- to 25m/- evidences that Mapinduzi Cup seriously aims to advance further.

From what we have seen this year and in similar past events, there is voluminous change in terms of skills and awareness which can be developed further to a global level event.

The event's fans and stakeholders have been improved to see many new teams, new faces and improved tactics in the event whose final was late on Thursday.

We were delighted to highly competitive encounters live showdowns and high entertaining games and for all these we laud the organisers for making this year's event a huge success.

Aiming for the better event, the organisers, teams, coaches and players must have learnt well that nothing short of hard work, thorough planning and extra efforts play a vital role towards their desired goals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As well, we would like to advise the organisers to reveal early which teams are eligible to play in the next Mapinduzi Cup tournament so that teams can have lengthy time to hone their skills for the event, so it is our belief that they are up to the challenge.

Organisers must know that teams long to play in Mapinduzi Cup because it is also a talent search event that enables teams to handpick the best players, who will serve them effectively before the mini transfer window is closed down. We would like to caution teams eyeing to feature in next Mapinduzi Cup to be serious as competitors and not onlookers.

Players in the teams should strive to demonstrate their skills at both individual and teamwork basis, since the Mapinduzi Cup also serves as a good market for talented players.

We end up insisting to the players engaged in the league to work hard for their teams and themselves as we have witnessed that football pays handsomely as an entertaining source of income.