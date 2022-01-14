Tanzania: Barakat - Simba Queens' Nigerian Eyes 2022 Title

NIGERIAN international and Simba queens FC prolific striker Olaiya Barakat said she targets to win her maiden Women Premier League title with the team this season.

Speaking after a 2-0 win over Alliance Queens at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza on Wednesday, Barakat said she will work hard in cooperating with her fellow players and Technical bench in order to achieve the club's aim of becoming the champions once again.

"My target is to win the Women Premier League so that my team, Simba Queens play the CAF Women Champions League. If we win the league it will enable me to play for the Nigerian women national team," she said.

The former Real Diamond Academy and Bayelsa Queens player, Barakat has called upon the team's supporters to continue backing their team. Barakat has made two appearances and she has managed to provide one assist.

Meanwhile, Simba Queens Head Coach Sebastian Nkoma said his team stamped a victory against Alliance Queens because his charges played bravely and with a determination.

"We were lucky to win against Alliance Queens, the game was really tough. Alliance have a good team and their players are playing with great dedication," Nkoma said.

Nkoma, the former Twiga Stars gaffer, said their opponents have good and talented players. In their ongoing Women Premier League standings, Simba Queens lead the league with 15 points after playing five games.

The team has scored 33 and conceded two goals. He insisted the league is very difficult due to the fact that every team is well prepared. Simba Queens will play on Sunday against TSC Queens at CCM Kirumba Stadium.