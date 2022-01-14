Tanzania: Barakat - Simba Queens' Nigerian Eyes 2022 Title

14 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

NIGERIAN international and Simba queens FC prolific striker Olaiya Barakat said she targets to win her maiden Women Premier League title with the team this season.

Speaking after a 2-0 win over Alliance Queens at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza on Wednesday, Barakat said she will work hard in cooperating with her fellow players and Technical bench in order to achieve the club's aim of becoming the champions once again.

"My target is to win the Women Premier League so that my team, Simba Queens play the CAF Women Champions League. If we win the league it will enable me to play for the Nigerian women national team," she said.

The former Real Diamond Academy and Bayelsa Queens player, Barakat has called upon the team's supporters to continue backing their team. Barakat has made two appearances and she has managed to provide one assist.

Meanwhile, Simba Queens Head Coach Sebastian Nkoma said his team stamped a victory against Alliance Queens because his charges played bravely and with a determination.

"We were lucky to win against Alliance Queens, the game was really tough. Alliance have a good team and their players are playing with great dedication," Nkoma said.

Nkoma, the former Twiga Stars gaffer, said their opponents have good and talented players. In their ongoing Women Premier League standings, Simba Queens lead the league with 15 points after playing five games.

The team has scored 33 and conceded two goals. He insisted the league is very difficult due to the fact that every team is well prepared. Simba Queens will play on Sunday against TSC Queens at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X