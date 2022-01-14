Nigeria: Grassroot Sports, Avenue for Talent Hunt - Uzodinma

14 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma Imo State has described grassroots sports as a veritable avenue for talent hunt.

Uzodinma who spoke at the flag-off of the final match between Umunakanu and Ikpe Nsu in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state stressed the need for individuals, corporate organisations and governments at all levels, to encourage and participate in the organisation of sports at that level.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Dan Chike Ogu, unveiled the Heartland Football Jersey, which was presented to the sponsor of the football tournament, Ambassador Ifeanyi Kinsley Abazie.

The commissioner commended the organisers of the competition for successfully hosting the tournament; giving assurance that talents discovered during the competition would be enrolled into the state Football League with Heartland Football Club.

Such competitions, according to him, take away the minds of youths from crime and other forms of restiveness as they participate actively.

The Umunakanu team emerged as champion at the end of the competition, winning a trophy and a cash prize of N5 million.

