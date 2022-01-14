Liberia: NEC Squashes Senator Karnga-Lawrence's Concern of Due Process in LP Constitution Withdrawal Request

14 January 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) in a letter dated January 10, 2022 has informed the suspended political leader of the Liberty Party, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, that her recent letter raising concerns about the violation of her due process and established rules and procedures of the NEC to her and determine her complaint/objections, could not suffice because her communications to the Commission cannot be viewed as a complaint or objection.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence had raised issue with a communication from the NEC informing her that the NEC views all notarized documents, especially party constitution filed by the Chairman and Secretary General a party, are considered valid until withdrawn in keeping with due process through amendment by the party.

"Honorable Senator, for the benefit of this response, we herein quote the second paragraph of the August 23, 2021 communication the Political Affairs Section sent you: 'In keeping with the practice and procedure here at the NEC, when a party, especially through its chairperson and secretary general submits a notarized document such as constitution to the Commission, the general presumption is that said document is proper and remains as such until successfully challenged in keeping with due process or amended by the party,'" the NEC stated in its recent communication to Senator Karnga-Lawrence.

According to the NEC, there was no objection from Senator Karnga-Lawrence concerning the August 23, 2021 communication.

"We further note that the Commission's December 13, 2021 letter did not touch on whatever matter of the LP that may be pending before the NEC Political Affairs Section. The letter also did not say that the LP's notarized 2021 constitution cannot be challenged or amended; rather the letter repeated the information provided in our August 23, 2021 communication to you concerning how said constitution may be successfully challenged or amended by the LP," the NEC stated.

This means, Senator Nyonblee Karnga's quest to withdraw the 2021 amended Liberty Party's constitution and replace same with the 2015 constitution which will invalidate Mr. Musah H. Bility's leadership of the party as Chairman, may not be possible the 2021 amended constitution is duly challenged or amended at the party's convention.

