Nigeria: Court Strikes Out Murder Case Against Female NYSC Member

14 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Edidiong Udobia

The corps member was posted to Uyo in 2020 for her mandatory one year NYSC programme.

A State High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has struck out the case against a National Youth Service (NYSC) corps member accused of killing a man in the state.

Chidinma Odume, a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu, was standing trial for allegedly hacking Akwaowo Japheth to death on January 10, 2021.

In her confessional statement to the police, Ms Odume claimed that the late Japheth threatened to kill her upon her refusal to oblige his request to remove her clothes so he could have sex with her.

In his ruling on Thursday, the judge, Bassey Nkanang, struck out the case and discharged the accused person following the Nolle Prosequi entered on January 10 by the state attorney general.

Justice Nkanang said the ruling was pursuant to section 211 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 71 (1) of the Criminal Code Procedure Law of Akwa Ibom State.

"This case shall be and is hereby struck out and the accused person accordingly discharged," the judge ruled.

Nolle Prosequi is a formal notice of discontinuation of the prosecution without a conviction.

Ms Odume was posted to Uyo, in 2020 for her mandatory one year NYSC programme.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the Attorney General, Uko Udom, for comments as of the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X