Egypt: Abu-Qurqas Water Plant

15 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on 22/12/2021 inaugurated over video conference the Abu-Quras Water Plant in Minya Governorate with a capacity of 102/204 thousand cubic meters per day.

It is one of the state's strategic projects which come within the framework of development plans in Upper Egypt

The project includes networks with a length of nearly 118.7 kilometers going under the railway, Ibrahimia Canal and Cairo/Aswan Agricultural Road thus serving more than 500.000 people. The cost of the project reaches nearly EGP 885 million.

