Egypt: Benzene Production Complex At Assiut Oil Refining Company

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi opened on 22/12/2021 the benzene production complex at Assiut Oil Refining Company (ASORC).

The Assiut Benzene Production Complex is one of the state's strategic projects which come within the framework of development plans in Upper Egypt.

The project is the largest petroleum complex in Upper Egypt and aims to secure gasoline supplies for Upper Egypt's governorates and save the cost of transporting them from the existing refineries in Cairo, Alexandria, and Suez to various regions of Upper Egypt.

The total production of the new benzene production complex is 800,000 tons annually with various types of benzene, thus representing 13% of Egypt's total production and covering 100% of Upper Egypt's consumption and needs. It also plays key role in maximizing the value-added while reducing the risk and cost of transporting petroleum products from Lower Egypt to Upper Egypt.

Egypt's local production of benzene increased by 55% from about 3.9 million tons in 2014 to 6 million tons in 2021, as a result of three major projects, including the new project in Assiut, the Egyptian Refining Company's (ERC) Mostorod refinery, and the expansions of the ANRPC plant in Alexandria.

The complex shows ability of the Egyptian petroleum companies in implementation of such mega and national projects through injecting fresh investments in the Upper Egyptian governorates. The total investments of the project reache nearly USD 450 million (an equal of EGP 7.2 billion).