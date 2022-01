President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on 22/12/2021 inaugurated over video conference the Dairut Water Purification Plant in Assiut Governorate with a capacity of 86 thousand cubic meters per day.

It is one of the state's strategic projects which come within the framework of development plans in Upper Egypt

The cost of the project reaches nearly EGP 400 million thus serving nearly 460.000 Egyptian citizens.