Tunisia: Two People Put Under House Arrest (Moi)

13 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Two people were put under house arrest, in the context of maintaining public security," the Ministry of the Interior announced on Thursday evening.

"This is a precautionary measure, deemed necessary to preserve public security," the Interior Department said in a statement.

The decision was taken following confirmed information about suspected involvement of individuals in a case of concern to public security.

One of the two individuals placed under house arrest is subject bro a legal investigation into a terror-relatef case, the ministry added.

According to the same statement, Decree No. 78-50 of January 26, 1978, regulating the state of emergency allows the house arrest of any person to maintain public security and order.

