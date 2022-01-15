Kenya: Court Suspends Leasing of Mumias Sugar Company

15 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The High Court has suspended any further leasing of Mumias Sugar Company properties pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by aggrieved sugar cane farmers.

While giving directions, Justice Winfridah Okwany said that there has been a lot of interference on the revival of the company after the appointment of Ugandan Firm Sarrai Group as a receiver manager by the Kenya Commercial Bank.

The applicants, Gakwamba farmers through their lawyer Danstan Omari filed an urgent application before the commercial court seeking a conservatory order to stop any further interference by either companies that lost tenders or politicians who would want to use the company to gain political mileage.

Justice Alfred Mabeya had on Dec 19, 2021, allowed the appointment of an administrator/ receiver to revive the company.

The matter is due for hearing on January 25.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X