Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Judo Federation Postpones Trials to February

15 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The shift in date is to accommodate the zonal eliminations of the upcoming NUGA Games.

The Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) has postponed the Commonwealth Games trials initially scheduled for January 26-29.

The trials will now be held between February 24-27 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The new development was announced by the media assistant to the NJF President, Ikpo Igbinoba, in a press release issued in Lagos.

According to him, the federation decided to shift the trials' January dates because they clashed with the dates of the zonal eliminations of the upcoming NUGA Games.

Mr. Igbinoba quoted the president of the federation, Musa Oshodi, as saying that "We have to consider the option of postponement for wide participation because the university community is a vital and large part of the judo constituency in the country."

Over 300 judokas from the 36 states, Abuja, clubs, the military and the paramilitary are expected to participate in the three-day event.

Meanwhile, some judokas in Lagos received the news of the postponement with joy.

One of the judokas who did not want to be named said the postponement will give her more time to prepare for the all-important trials.

The female judoka said though she trained throughout the Yuletide season, she was glad about the extra one month which the postponement will offer her for preparation.

"I refused to go for the Christmas and New Year holidays. I trained throughout the period"

"If the trials had taken place as scheduled, I would have been ready but with this postponement, I am happy. Now, I have more days to perfect my technique."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X