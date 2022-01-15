Tunisia: Tourism Revenues Up 19% in First 10 Days of 2022 (BCT)

15 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's tourism revenues edged up by 19% to 37.8 million dinars (MD) in the first 10 days of 2022, compared to the same period last year, according to the latest monetary and financial indicators of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Likewise, the cumulative labour income grew by 16% to 158MD against 135MD last year.

Foreign debt servicing also rose by 31%, from 57MD to 84MD.

The BCT further revealed that net foreign exchange reserves stood at 23.2 billion dinars by January 14, 2022, the same as last year.

