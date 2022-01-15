Tunisia-Pakistan - Preparations for 10th Session of Joint Commission Reviewed

14 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian-Pakistani relations and ways to strengthen them were the focus of a meeting on Friday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Tunisia, Taher Hussein Andrabi.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed the need to coordinate actions ahead of the 10th session of the Tunisian-Pakistani Joint Commission to be held this year.

The objective is to boost cooperation in many areas, the minister said, citing in particular, the priority and highly strategic sectors, such as energy, industry and trade.

The two officials discussed developments in the Islamic region, particularly the ongoing preparations for the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which is scheduled to be held on March 22-23 in Islamabad, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X