Tunisia-Pakistan - Preparations for 10th Session of Joint Commission Reviewed

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian-Pakistani relations and ways to strengthen them were the focus of a meeting on Friday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Tunisia, Taher Hussein Andrabi.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed the need to coordinate actions ahead of the 10th session of the Tunisian-Pakistani Joint Commission to be held this year.

The objective is to boost cooperation in many areas, the minister said, citing in particular, the priority and highly strategic sectors, such as energy, industry and trade.

The two officials discussed developments in the Islamic region, particularly the ongoing preparations for the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which is scheduled to be held on March 22-23 in Islamabad, said a Foreign Ministry statement.