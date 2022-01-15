Namibia: Otjiwarongo Elections for Political Office Bearers Finalised

15 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE Otjiwarongo local authority council finalised the election of political office bearers on Friday

The elections were previously adjourned twice by the presiding officer, on 30 November 2021 and 14 December 2021, due to objections from councillors on the nomination of Hilde Noreses.

Noreses was found guilty of corruption in July 2021, and Swapo recalled her in October.

Noreses continued to serve on the council while awaiting the final decision from the mother body, but subsequently resigned from the council on 7 December 2021.

She was replaced by Hilda Jesaya.

Swapo's Gottlieb Kandiwapa Shivute was re-elected as mayor and chairperson of the council. Julienda Kampungu was sworn in as the deputy mayor and deputy chairperson of council, while Hoko Godhard was elected as the chairperson of the management committee.

Jesaya and Fearika Botha of the Independent Patriots for Change also form part of the management committee, with Sebeteus Guiteb of the Landless People's Movement as an additional member.

