Namibia: Child Feared Dead After Croc Attack

15 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

A FIVE-year-old child is feared dead after being attacked by a crocodile on Thursday.

Namibian Police spokesperson chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga says the incident took place at Katere village at around 16h00, when the child went to bath in the river with her mother.

"While bathing the child, the mother briefly left the child to fetch some clothes on the river bank, not far, just to turn around and see her child being grabbed by a crocodile that dissapeared into the river," Kuwinga says.

An unsuccessful search for the child was conducted after the incident was reported to police.

"We will continue with the search up to Saturday," adds Kuwinga.

