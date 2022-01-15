Namibia: Man Commits Suicide After Failing to Pay Bail

A 20-year-old man took his own life while in prison on Thursday at around 13h00.

Namibian Police spokesperson chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga says George Kativa was held in custody at Tsumeb since November 2021, for a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was fined a total of N$7 000.

"He was fined N$5 000 or 24 months imprisonment and an additional fine of N$1 000 for malicious damage to properties or six months imprisonment, as well as another fine of N$1 000 for drug possession while in custody, or three months imprisonment.

"He did not have the money to pay the fines so he was returned back to prison where fellow inmates discovered he had hanged himself," says Kuwinga.