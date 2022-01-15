Kenya: Uda's Grand Plan to Protect Its Votes in August Election

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has rolled out plans to strengthen its Grassroot Coordination team through the addition of two Polling Center Coordinators at all Polling Centers across the 47 Counties ahead of 2022 general election.

In what is seen as a strategy to protect its votes, the party's Secretary-General Veronica Maina said that in places where there is an existing Polling Center Coordinator, an additional coordinator will be appointed to make up the two Coordinators.

The process of appointment of these Polling Center Coordinators will take place on January 19 and will be carried out by all the aspirants in a Joint Aspirants forum to be held at Constituency headquarters in all the 290 Constituencies across the 47 Counties.

"The Constituency Coordinators under the supervision of County Coordinators will work together with the Aspirants to ensure that this exercise is a success," Maina said in a move that comes days after leader allied to the party's presidential aspirant Deputy President William Ruto alleged that there are plans to rig elections while pointing an accusing finger at the 'system' or 'deep state.'

The UDA SG Maina stated that the lists of all the appointed Polling Center Coordinators will be channeled through the Constituency Coordinators to the County Coordinators.

"The Party headquarters will receive the finalized list of all Polling Center Coordinators within 3 days of Conclusion of this process," she added.

She added that all new or existing Polling Center Coordinators must meet a number of criteria to be considered for the role including; they have to be registered as voters, registered as UDA members, should be willing to serve the Party on a voluntary basis and must not be vying for any elective seat.

Kenya is slated to hold its seventh general elections on August 9 this year since the repeal of section 2(A)in December 1991 which allowed the country to have a multi-party political system.

The highly competitive elections pitting Deputy president William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja's Raila Odinga among other candidates will mark the end of the 10-year reign of President Uhuru Kenyatta.