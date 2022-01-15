Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Left in Charge As Mnangagwa Takes Vacation

14 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has resumed his traditional annual leave Thursday, his office has announced.

According to a statement released on Friday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will be acting president.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said the Mnangagwa will spend his vacation, which ends early February, in the country

"The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, wishes to advise that His Excellency the PresidentDr E.D. Mnangagwa started his annual vacation yesterday, 13th January, 2022. His vacation, which runs until 5th February, 2022, will be spent in the country.

"During this period, Hounerable Vice President General Dr C.D.G.N. Chiwenga is Acting President," the statement reads.

