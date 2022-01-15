Morocco: Rabat - Launch of 'Moroccotech' Brand to Promote Digital Sector

14 January 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Ghita Mezzour, announced Friday in Rabat, the launch of the initiative "MoroccoTech", the national brand to promote the Moroccan digital sector.

"MoroccoTech" aims, on the one hand to position Morocco as a digital destination of choice internationally, and on the other hand, to create a global dynamic that will benefit all Moroccan ecosystems in their digital transformation.

This initiative is the result of a "public-private" partnership approach and of a mobilizing and unifying movement of the various players in the Moroccan digital ecosystem.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X