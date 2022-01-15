Morocco: Rabat - Launch of 'Moroccotech' Brand to Promote Digital Sector

Rabat — Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Ghita Mezzour, announced Friday in Rabat, the launch of the initiative "MoroccoTech", the national brand to promote the Moroccan digital sector.

"MoroccoTech" aims, on the one hand to position Morocco as a digital destination of choice internationally, and on the other hand, to create a global dynamic that will benefit all Moroccan ecosystems in their digital transformation.

This initiative is the result of a "public-private" partnership approach and of a mobilizing and unifying movement of the various players in the Moroccan digital ecosystem.