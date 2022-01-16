Kenya: Mwalala Keen to Break 'Nairobi Dominance' As Homeboyz Hunt for Title

Nairobi — The last team from outside the capital city to win the FKF Premier League title was in 2010, when Ulinzi Stars edged Gor Mahia in an epic battle to win their fourth league crown.

Since then, Tusker FC has won the title four times while Gor Mahia have dominated winning the remaining seven.

It is this dominance from teams in the capital that Kakamega Homeboyz FC head coach Bernard Mwalala wants to break as he hopes his side can finally achieve the dream of winning the FKF Premier League title.

"From the look of things and also considering what the management, coaches and players have put up, we are on a mission to try and break the dominance. For the last almost 15 years, the league has all been about Gor Mahia and Tusker and teams from Nairobi dominating but we also want to change that and try win something for our people back at home," Mwalala, who took over the reign at the club at the start of the year said.

The tactician, himself a winner of the league title with Nzoia Sugar as a player, has seen the team start off the season in emphatic fashion.

They have accrued 28 points in 13 matches, only losing once. Victories at home against defending champions Tusker FC and record champions Gor Mahia have gone to further on boost their confidence that they can actually do it.

"We are not just saying it but the results on the pitch are showing. This season, our targets are clear and visible to all. We want to win the league. We will keep working harder to ensure that we achieve this goal," said the former Kenyan international.

He added; "To fight for the title, we need heart and mental strength as well as the belief. That is what I am trying to inject in the players and I have been telling them that we can do it if we believe it."

Their title credentials will come to another test on Sunday evening when they take on another side keen to win the league, KCB FC.

The bankers who finished second last season are three points behind Homeboyz and the match on Sunday will be crucial for both. KCB will look to narrow the three-point gap while Homeboyz want to stretch further away.

"KCB is a very good team and they are also title contenders. Getting three points will be massive for us. I believe this will be a huge game not because it will be a determiner for the title but it will give us a huge leap of faith in terms of going for our target," said the tactician.

Meanwhile, Mwalala has admitted that he will need to beef up his squad with a few more new players as he looks to build a formidable squad to go for the crown.

"We have some key players missing like Brian (Eshihanda) who has been very consistent while Francis (Omondi) will be out for the whole season after undergoing major surgery. We need to look at all departments and add a few more quality players." Said the coach.