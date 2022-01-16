Kenya: M-Pesa Foundation Injects Sh 9.2mn to Boost Gatunguru Health Centre's Infrastructure

16 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Muranga — M-PESA Foundation has funded the completion and equipping of the Gatunguru Health Centre at a cost of over KES 9.2 million. The health facility will now increase its capacity to serve as a Level 3 Health Centre and provide services to over 80 patients daily.

The hospital has been equipped with delivery and post-natal rooms with a capacity of eight beds, as well as a consultation room in a bid to improve maternal health services. Other equipment includes wheelchairs, delivery coaches and baby weighing scales as well as laboratory tools.

"One of our focus areas as M-PESA Foundation is to make a lasting contribution to society by focusing on improving the maternal health outcomes of mothers and newborns. Our contribution today reflects this commitment to enable access to maternal health and the upgrading of overall health services," said Michael Joseph, Chairman, M-PESA Foundation.

The construction of a septic tank will improve sanitation standards at the health centre, while the installation of an ablution block, and an underground water tank will enable the hospital to meet its water needs for effective service delivery.

M-PESA Foundation has also invested KES150 million in the Uzazi Salama Project targeting over 90,000 women and children under 5 years in Homabay County following a similar project in Samburu County, which has seen over 200,000 beneficiaries receive maternal health services.

The foundation has also partnered with Gertrude's Hospital Foundation for the Daktari Smart telemedicine program targeting over 32,000 children in Samburu, Homabay, Baringo and Lamu Counties.

