Kenya: Knchr Chairperson Nominee, 5 Others to Be Vetted On Feb 3

16 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The National Assembly is set to vet the nominee for Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) chairperson post Roseline Odhiambo-Odede on February 3.

According to a public notice by National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, Marion Mutugi Wanjiku, Raymond Plal, Sang Nyeris, Sarah Talaso Bonaya and Dennis Nyongesa Wamalwa who were nominated as members of the human rights body will also be vetted on the same day.

Sialai urged members of the public to submit their memoranda in favor or opposing the nominations to parliament by January 31.

The Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs is expected to submit its report on their suitability for consideration by the full plenary when MPs resume sitting after the December long recess.

