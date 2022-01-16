Zimbabwe: No Special Treatment for Unregistered Govt Vehicles

GOVERNMENT owned motor vehicles will not be receiving any preferential treatment as police impound unregistered, unlicensed and plate-less vehicles in an operation that commenced Saturday.

The operation, meant to ensure that drivers abide by traffic laws, saw police impounding vehicles in the Harare CBD, sparing only those displaying Temporary Identification Cards.

Impounded vehicles will be processed through referral to the courts and payment of fines.

The ZRP said unregistered and plate-less vehicles were now being used to commit robberies, kidnapping, rape, murder among other heinous crimes and the new 'operation' is part of the forces efforts to curb these while restoring sanity on the roads.

Police Chief Superintendent Staff Officer, Blessmore Chishaka said 'there were no exemptions' in the operation as all motorists must comply with police directives.

He said: "As we carry out this operation, the motoring public is advised that there are no exemptions as far as this operation is concerned. All plate-less, unregistered and unlicensed motor vehicles will be impounded, and cases referred to court for prosecution including Government vehicles."

"The operation is being conducted to account for criminals who are committing crimes using these plate-less, unregistered and unlicensed motor vehicles. We continue to warn all those with criminal intentions that we will be ruthless with them in ensuring that sanity prevails on our roads," Chishaka said.