Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Warns Brawling Lieutenants

16 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned his senior Zanu PF lieutenants against indiscipline ahead of upcoming legislative and municipal by-elections.

Addressing members at the party's 359th politburo meeting on Saturday, Mnangagwa, who fired his Security minister Owen Ncube last week over alleged party violence in the Midlands province, said those found wanting would not be tolerated.

His comments follow 'sham' party provincial elections which were marred by rigging and violence.

"Remember, Zanu PF is people's party. People join our colossal party based on its principles, values, and norms. No one can claim ownership and sense of entitlement of the party. The party remains supreme, hence as we hold our primary elections, the values of unity, peace, discipline and loyalty must continue to be upheld. Acts of violence and political chicanery, sowing divisions will never be tolerated. The party's revolutionary legacy and history must not be destroyed by anyone at any stage of our development," Mnangagwa said.

"We are a party with a rich revolutionary history and let no one at any stage of our development seek to undermine or to destroy this history. You will get destroyed yourself," he said.

Referring to the upcoming by-elections, Mnangagwa warned the opposition that Zanu PF would reclaim all seats that were taken by MDC in urban areas.

"Tinoda kuvasvasvanga pama by-elections gore rino tigovarakasha gore rinouya muna 2023 (we are going to win the by-elections and destroy them in the 2023 Harmonised elections next year)."

