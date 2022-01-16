Morocco: Man Arrested in Agadir for Alleged Involvement in Intentional Homicide, Attempted Murder of Two Foreign Nationals in Tiznit and Agadir

Rabat — Policemen on Saturday arrested in Agadir a 31-year-old man, with no criminal record, for his alleged involvement in the intentional homicide and the attempted intentional homicide of two foreign nationals in Tiznit and Agadir.

The suspect was filmed by a shop surveillance camera in the municipal market of Tiznit while fatally attacking a foreign national using a bladed weapon, before fleeing and being arrested in Agadir where he also attempted to physically attack the customers of a coffee shop at the city's coastal strip, including a Belgian national, who was rushed to hospital to receive the necessary health care, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) says in a release.

According to the same source, the suspect had been admitted to the psychiatry department of the Hassan Ist Hospital in Tiznit for one month, from September 25 to October 25, 2021, upon a requisition order issued by the local authority.

The suspect was taken into custody pending the judicial inquiry ordered by the competent public prosecutor's office to shed light on the circumstances and the reasons of these criminal acts, DGSN points out.