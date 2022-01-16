Morocco: Man Arrested in Agadir for Alleged Involvement in Intentional Homicide, Attempted Murder of Two Foreign Nationals in Tiznit and Agadir

15 January 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Policemen on Saturday arrested in Agadir a 31-year-old man, with no criminal record, for his alleged involvement in the intentional homicide and the attempted intentional homicide of two foreign nationals in Tiznit and Agadir.

The suspect was filmed by a shop surveillance camera in the municipal market of Tiznit while fatally attacking a foreign national using a bladed weapon, before fleeing and being arrested in Agadir where he also attempted to physically attack the customers of a coffee shop at the city's coastal strip, including a Belgian national, who was rushed to hospital to receive the necessary health care, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) says in a release.

According to the same source, the suspect had been admitted to the psychiatry department of the Hassan Ist Hospital in Tiznit for one month, from September 25 to October 25, 2021, upon a requisition order issued by the local authority.

The suspect was taken into custody pending the judicial inquiry ordered by the competent public prosecutor's office to shed light on the circumstances and the reasons of these criminal acts, DGSN points out.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X