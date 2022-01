Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received Saturday 15/01/2022 the body of former Egyptian ambassador in Rome Alaa Roshdi at Cairo International Airport, accompanied by some of the ministry's senior officials.

The Foreign Ministry mourned on Friday the death of Roshdi on its official Facebook page, extending heartfelt condolences to the family of the late diplomat.

Ambassador Roshdi was an impressive example to follow in hard work and total devotion to his work, the ministry said.