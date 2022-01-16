Egypt, UK reaffirm commitment to boosting climate change action

Egypt and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their commitment to promoting joint efforts for addressing climate change.

In a joint statement following an open and constructive exchange of views on climate change issues, priorities, and areas for collaboration, in the follow-up to COP26 and in preparation for COP27, COP26 President Alok Sharma and Foreign Minister, COP27 President Designate Sameh Shoukry pledged to work together during 2022 to advance the implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Paris Agreement, and the outcome of the COP26 Charter of Actions.

"As the current and incoming UNFCCC COP Presidencies, we affirm our joint commitment to accelerating the fight against climate change during this critical decade. In this context, we agreed that the United Kingdom and Egypt would strengthen bilateral cooperation to fight climate change and to maintain and build on the current momentum for global climate action," the statement says.

"We will work together in 2022 and beyond to drive ambitious implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, and to deliver on the outcomes of the Glasgow Climate Pact to keep 1.5 degrees in reach and support developing countries in adapting to the impacts of climate change," it added.

"The UK will give its full support to Egypt in delivering ambitious outcomes at COP27, including ensuring that it delivers for those most vulnerable to climate change," the statement says.

The officials emphasized the urgency of action required to address the gaps in ambition across mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and finance, and the importance of responding to the best available science in this respect.

"We recognize that significant progress was made at COP26, but there is much more to be done - particularly to implement commitments made. We aim to pursue a lasting legacy that ensures the UNFCCC process continues to drive ambitious action to address climate change and its impacts," the statement added.

"Through our partnership, we will drive and support key processes, activities, and initiatives to increase ambition and implementation to achieve the goals of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement," the officials said.

They also agreed to work together to encourage all Parties to meet their commitments across mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and finance; requesting that by the end of 2022 parties revisit and strengthen their 2030 emissions target to align with Paris temperature goals, including enhancing NDCs long term strategies and stepping up ambition therein, ensuring accelerated delivery of the $100bn and to make progress towards doubling of adaptation finance on 2019 levels, as envisaged in the Glasgow Climate Pact.

They also recognized the importance of our own domestic climate action, to demonstrate leadership globally.

"We further recognize the opportunity our partnership offers to enhance our shared prosperity through green trade and investment opportunities," the officials said.

"To achieve our aims, we will share experience and expertise and work closely with key partners, including the UNFCCC Secretariat and the Chairs of the Subsidiary Bodies. We will pursue inclusive leadership and engagement that leaves no issue and no one behind, and enables the voices of all Parties, civil society, and vulnerable groups, including youth and indigenous peoples, to be heard," the statement says.

To this end, we agree to continue close consultations in the months ahead, both on the ministerial and technical levels, the statement concluded.

In a tweet on Saturday 15/01/2022, Sharma congratulated Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on his appointment as COP27 President Designate.