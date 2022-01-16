Egypt: Faculty of Dentistry Hospital At Assiut University

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on 22/12/2021 inaugurated over video conference the Faculty of Dentistry Hospital at Assiut University. It is the largest specialized hospital in the Egyptian universities.

It is one of the state's strategic projects which come within the framework of development plans in Upper Egypt.

The hospital is built on an area reaching nearly 6.100 square meters thus including 260 dental chairs in 8 clinics, 12 dental x-ray rooms and 2 fully-equipped operating rooms.

It also includes six student classrooms (bleachers), tens labs for different departments, seven specialized labs and three labs for post-graduate studies and researches.

The cost of the project reaches nearly EGP 140 million.