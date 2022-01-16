Egypt: Sisi Calls for Developing African Strategy to Dry Up Terrorism Finance

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has called for drawing up a clear-cut African strategy for eradicating extremism and terrorism and drying up their sources of financing.

Addressing an expanded meeting of the AU Commission Bureau via videoconferencing on behalf of President Sisi on Saturday 15/01/2022, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli reiterated Egypt's commitment to providing anti-terrorism training assistance to sisterly African nations, contributing to UN peacekeeping missions, and maintaining efforts through the Sahel and Sahara Counter-terrorism Centre in Cairo.

Egypt is also willing to offer more support on that score, whether through bilateral cooperation or AU cooperation mechanisms, the prime minister said.

The President's speech highlighted Egypt's stance towards various issues related to establishing peace and security all across the continent.

Greeting AU Chairman Felix Tshisekedi and all members of the AU Commission Bureau for their keen efforts to advance the common interests of all African nations, Sisi concluded his speech by reaffirming that Egypt will spare no efforts to address the challenges facing the Dark Continent and achieve the aspirations of all African peoples.