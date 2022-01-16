Egypt: Liver and Gastroenterology Hospital of Minya University

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on 22/12/2021 inaugurated over video conference the Liver and Gastroenterology Hospital of Minya University.

It is one of the state's strategic projects which come within the framework of development plans in Upper Egypt.

The 5-floor hospital is built over an area reaching 2600 square meters, thus including 206 beds, patient accommodation units and intensive care units.

The hospital contains a gastrointestinal endoscopy unit, equipped with the latest devices and the latest upper digestive system devices to check the diseases of stomach and digestive system, and the latest device for the small intestine.

It also includes four equipped surgery operation rooms, operation-preparatory rooms, accommodation rooms and isolation rooms.

Th cost of the project reaches nearly EGP 300 million.