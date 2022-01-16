Nigeria: Updated - 2023: Members of New Group Converge in Kano, Urge Osinbajo to Run

<i>The gathering, tagged 'The Kano Declaration', attracted support groups and politicians from across Nigeria.</sub>

Some politicians on Saturday gathered in Kano to declare their support for <a target="_blank" href="https://statehouse.gov.ng/people/vice-president-yemi-osinbajo/">Vice President Yemi Osinbajo</a> for the 2023 presidential race.

The gathering, tagged "The Kano Declaration," attracted support groups and politicians from across Nigeria.

The event, organised by a political organisation 'New Tribe', took place at Meena Event Centre, Kano.

Prominent among those attending are Olusola Adeyeye, a former senator for Osun Central, and a member of the House of Representatives for Tarauni federal constituency of Kano, Hafizu Kawu.

The event followed similar one organised by Mr Kawu to urge Mr Osinbajo to contest the presidential election in 2023. Mr Kawu said an Osinbajo presidency would consolidate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The National Coordinator of New Tribe, Nonso Nnamani, said Mr Osinbajo will be a detribalised president in the new Nigerian project and urged Nigerians to support him as Mr Buhari's successor.

"We are not looking for the South East President, or North East president or South South President but a president for the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Mr Nnamani said.

He said the gathering was also to celebrate the achievements of the President Buhari and to ensure that Nigeria continues on the path of progress.

"Nigerians cannot afford to derail from the journey already started, a situation that is very likely if we miss the chance to get someone who shares in the incredible passion and patriotism of <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/505900-orji-kalu-exonerates-buhari-blames-governors-for-insecurity-in-nigeria.html">President Muhammadu Buhari</a>

"With the visible impact made by the present government and the achievements recorded since 2015, we will likely end up on the wrong side of history if we allow a reversal of this assured journey to a greater Nigeria. We cannot allow that to happen.

"We are converging and coming onboard as one indivisible entity with our sense of unity and togetherness to declare our support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for the office of the President in 2023," Mr Nnamani said.

Osinbajo will unite us

In his address, the former Osun senator, Mr Adeyeye, said "the New Tribe entails that, next year by the God Grace, Nigerians will be summoned to make an exceptional judgment, worthy of the time.

"In Nigeria, leadership with integrity shall provide the answers to the problems that has beset us for far too long."

Mr Adeyeye said the vice president has the capacity to unite Nigerians.

"He has the rare gift exactly needed in the fearful time in which we live. He knows the language of assurance and hope, whatever he said is carefully considered whether in private life or at public fora. He has been the voice of moderation, combining common sense and compassion on issues after issues," Mr Adeyeye said.

"History enjoins us to search carefully among us for a bold, brave and tireless leader with a resolve to take on the challenges that come our way, a leader with a strong vision for our nation's future, one who has the courage to make sometimes unpopular decision.*

Mr Adeyeye said "the moment speaks for choosing a man who transcends all tribes and is an embodiment of a New Tribe defined not only by our dialect but by our common humanity. This moment requires a man who is able to galvanise the ideas that will unfold the beckoning glory of Nigeria.

"Mr Osinbajo is the man of the moment for Nigeria. He is well grounded and adequately prepared and is a trusted hand with the right temperament and intellectual firepower best suited for the moment.

"Let no one deceive us, character matters in human affairs. Let no man tell lies character is the best defining attributes of leadership. Mr Osinbajo has character," the former senator said to the gathering.