Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Approves Decrees and Orders On Higher Education, Social Security and Social Housing

15 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Cabinet meeting chaired by President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace Saturday approved a number of presidential decrees and orders related to higher education and social security and revision of an order on the creation of a special social housing programme.

The Cabinet adopted a draft decree on the payment of delay penalties due under contributions to social security systems, and a draft presidential order related to the approval of the basic system of employees of social security institutions and the Centre for Research and Social Studies.

Among the approved draft presidential orders, there are 6 on changing university status (University of Monastir, University of Sfax, University of Gabes, University of Kairouan, University of Sousse, University of Tunis El Manar).

Nine other draft presidential orders on changing the status of higher education and research institutions were approved (the National School of Engineers of Sousse, the National School of Engineers of Tunis, the National School of Engineers of Monastir, the Faculty of Medicine of Sousse, the Faculty of Medicine of Tunis, the Faculty of Medicine of Sfax, the Faculty of Sciences of Gabes, the Higher Institute of Education and Continuing Training, Higher Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology of Sousse).

The Cabinet also adopted a draft presidential decree on the revision of Decree No. 2012-1224 dated August 10, 2012, related to the implementation of the provisions of the supplementary finance law 2012 on the creation of the special social housing programme.

It also adopted a draft decree approving the memorandum of understanding signed on June 16, 2021 between the Government of the Republic of Tunisia and the Government of the Italian Republic on development cooperation for the period 2021-2023.

A draft presidential decree related to the expropriation for the public interest of plots of land located in the delegation of Hajeb El Ayoun, governorate of Kairouan, necessary to connect the highway to the governorates of Kairouan, Sidi Bouzid, Kasserine, Gafsa and its related sections Tunis-Jelma Kairouan's section - delegation of Hajeb El Ayoun) was also approved by the Cabinet.

The cabinet also passed after deliberation a draft presidential order on adjusting the organisational structure of the International Cultural Centre in Hammamet (Mediterranean House of Culture and Arts).

