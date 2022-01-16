Tanzania: PM Wants Fertiliser Demand Met

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure Intracom Company and other firms produce fertilisers that meet the actual demand of farmers in the country.

He also reiterated the government's full commitment to supporting investors in a continued effort to stimulate the economy and other development activities.

Mr Majaliwa made the statement yesterday in Dodoma when he toured the Intracom factory project site at Nala area. The factory is being constructed by the Burundian investors to a tune of 400bn/-.

Upon completion, the factory will have an annual capacity of producing a total of 600,000 tonnes of fertiliser and 300,000 tonnes of limestone.

"The government will continue to put a close eye on the construction of this factory to ensure the ambition of President Samia Suluhu Hassan on uplifting the agriculture sector is attained," he said.

He said President Samia's decision to invite an investor who is constructing an Intercom fertiliser factory was done at the right time and it will have a significant impact on the growth of the agriculture sector.

"This factory is going to address the major challenge of shortage of fertilisers facing farmers in the country. The availability of sufficient fertilisers will assure an increase in harvests," he noted.

He was satisfied with the construction speed of the factory that has now reached 52 per cent of completion. The project results from President Samia's visit to Burundi.

"The government wants to see all Tanzanians, especially farmers benefit from the project, especially upon its completion," he explained, instructing the Dodoma Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka to ensure the road to the factory is passable throughout the year to simplify transportation of equipment and fertiliser upon completion.

For their part, Minister of Agriculture Hussein Bashe and his deputy, Anthony Mavunde said the accomplishment of the facility will assure timely availability of the fertilisers, enabling the government to save money spent on importing the agricultural input.

"The country has been spending a total of 450million Us dollars to import fertilisers," said Mr Bashe in a note that was supported by the deputy minister for Investment, Industry and Trade Exaud Kigahe who was present at the event.

Earlier, the project manager Eng Musafuru Dieudonnee briefed the Premier that they had a total of 1,000 laborers working in the project whereby 800 of them were Tanzanians while the remaining 200 were Burundi nationals.

For his part, the Intracom Commerce Director Nazaire Nduwimana said the factory is expecting to start production on June 30 this year.

He also thanked President Samia for improving the business and investment environment.