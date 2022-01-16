Tanzania: Kalambo DC Wants Form One Pupils to Report to School On Monday

KALAMBO District Commissioner (DC) in Rukwa region, Ms Tano Mwela has ordered all pupils who have been selected to join Form One this year to report to their respective secondary schools on Monday as schools reopen.

Equally, she stressed that all pupils should go to school, even if they are yet to get school uniforms and other needs.

Additionally, the DC has warned defiant parents who are bent to discouraging their sons and daughters to report to schools that they will face full force of the law.

The DC issued the order during an exclusive interview held on Saturday at Matai Township in Kalambo District.

"All children, even those who are yet to get the school uniforms must report to school on Monday with their primary school uniforms while their parents continue to prepare their uniforms for secondary school," stressed the DC.

She affirmed that no any children will be left on paths side as the shortage of classrooms was no longer a challenge.

Ms Mwela clarified that a total of 93 classroom s have been built under the Tanzania Covid -19 Social Economic Response Plan (TCRP) program.

The TCRD encompasses the National Development and Vaccination Plan an outline of the country agenda of vaccinating 20 per cent of the population with support from COVAX facility.

"Following the completion all children who have been selected to join secondary school will report to their respective schools on the same day," she said.

Giving the details on the classrooms construction, Ms Mwela said that the district had received a total of 2.6 bn/- for the project which has been used by 100 percent.

Similarly, she expressed her gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan following her efforts to acquire the funds from International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has enabled the construction of 59 classrooms in secondary schools and satellite primary school classrooms.