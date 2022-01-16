Tanzania: Govt Studies Tourism Contribution in GDP

THE Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism is conducting a study to establish the level of contribution of tourism sector into the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The task is part of the government's ambitious plans to increase productivity of the tourism sector to the government coffers and ensure all the development targets are realised.

The study that includes domestic tourism was launched on Saturday by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Damas Ndumbaro.

The assignment is being conducted jointly by the ministry in collaboration with the Open University of Tanzania (OUT), a task that will be carried in four months.

Speaking during the launching event, Dr Ndumbaro said the project will be financed by part of the total of 90.2bn/- that the ministry has received from the 1.3tri/- loan from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF).

"The study will help the ministry to assess progress that has been made so far in marketing tourism attractions to locals and foreigners," he said.

According to him, upon completion, the study will also help to improve social welfare of Tanzanians, implementation of National Development Vision and the National Development Plan.

He explained that the study will also enable smooth implementation of the Third Five-Year National Development Plan (FYDP III), as well as assessing the vision and all the programmes being implemented by the ministry.

In the FYDP III, the government targets to increase tourism annual growth rate to 2 per cent from the current 1.5 per cent, and the number of tourists from the current 1,527,230 to 5,000,000 by 2025/26.

The target is also to make an average number of nights spent by tourists from 13 to 14, while making the revenues climb to 6 billion US dollars (about 13.9tri/-) from 2.6 billion US dollars (about 6tri/-).

"Tanzania has continued to record a good number of tourists after the United Nations World Tourism Organisations (UNWTO) declared Tanzania as the most resilient country during Covid-19," noted the minister.

According to Dr Ndumbaro, despite the outbreak of Covid-19, last year, Tanzania's tourism attractions received over 900,000 international tourists and over 700,000 locals.

The minister went on to explain that since the tourism sector contributes 21 per cent to the country's GDP then it was crucial for the ministry to continue improving the services.

"Moreover, 60 per cent of the country's foreign earnings is generated from the tourism sector," noted Dr Ndumbaro.

Earlier, the research consultant from the Open University of Tanzania Dr Ladislaus Batinolohu said the study will be conducted in all regions with a population sample of 33,800 households.

He said the regions have been grouped in six zones including the coastal zone that takes on board Dar es Salaam, Lindi, Mtwara, Coast region and Zanzibar," he said.

Others are the Lake Zone comprising of Geita, Kagera, Mara, Mwanza, Shinyanga and Simiyu regions with Northern Zone taking on board Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Tanga regions.

Iringa, Mbeya, Njombe, Rukwa, Ruvuma and Songwe regions will feature in the Southern Highlands zone while the Central and Western zones will be constituted by Kigoma, Morogoro, Dodoma and Singida regions.

"A total of 676 researchers will be dispatched to collect data from all districts across the country, this will be done within the given time as the task is to be concluded by 30th April this year," noted Dr Batinolohu.