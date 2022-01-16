Tanzania: Mother, Child Struck By Lightning

A SIX months pregnant woman and her 14-year old daughter have died instantly after being struck by lightning, while other five citizens have sustained severe injuries.

Kalambo District Commissioner (DC), Ms Tano Mwela confirmed the incident, saying it occurred on January 14 this year at Chese area in Kacheche village, Kisumba Ward in Kalambo District, Rukwa region.

She named the deceased as Elizabeth Charles (30) and her daughter Grace Machibya (14) who was in standard four.

According to the DC the five wounded people have been admitted to Kafukoka dispensary for treatment.

Narrating the incident, the Kisumba Ward Councillor, Mr Innocent Rungwa said in that material day the deceased persons were inside their house at the precinct that they were only occupants.

"Suddenly the lightning struck and killed a six months pregnant woman and her daughter and even their house was blazed down by lightning" added

Eyewitnesses from the scene.

Makarisha Nguswe and Liberatus Kuhevya attributed it to superstitious beliefs.