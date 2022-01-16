Ethiopia: Gondar Readies to Welcome Epiphany Guests

ADDIS ABABA - All the preparation has been finalized to colorfully mark the Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket) in Gondar city of the Amhara State with the great attendance of the Diaspora community, the Ministry of Tourism disclosed.

In a press briefing she gave recently, Tourism State Minister Selamawit Dawit said that the Ministry has partnered with relevant stakeholders to attract a great number of Diaspora Ethiopians in the commemoration of the Baptism of Jesus Christ. "The Diaspora's unmatched participation makes this year's festivity unique compared to previous ones."

The state minister pointed out that during the festivity, panel discussion, exhibition, bazaar, artistic works and other events will take place to garner the participation of Ethiopian Diasporas in various arenas.

Meanwhile, Gondar Tourism and Culture Department Head Yichlachew Dagnew told local media that essential preparations of infrastructure and other activities are well underway for the successful celebration of Epiphany.

For peaceful and colorful execution of the festivity, various committees are organized and amenities are ready to provide the celebrants a memorable time in Gondar, Yichlachew elaborated.

It is to be recalled that the city of Gondar was chosen to mark Epiphany at a national level by the government with a view to attracting the involvement of Diaspora Ethiopians in the rehabilitation and restoration of war affected communities and infrastructure. The government also invited members of the Diaspora community that came here in response to the #GreatHomecomingChallenge to do business in the area.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 16 JANUARY 2022