South Africa: Springboard to Future Success - Proteas Ramp Up Intensity Ahead of Odi Showdown With India

Limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma promises that, as confidence builds, big results will come.

The Proteas have rediscovered their spark over the past three months. The limited-overs side played with more purpose and intensity over the course of the World Twenty20 staged in the UAE and Oman, while the Test team played a more combative brand of cricket during a highly charged series against top-ranked India.

It may be some time yet before the latest cultural shift translates into a string of consistent results and - whisper it - major trophies. That said, progress has been made during a challenging time for South African cricket. The national squad is heading in the right direction.

Change in attitude

Test captain Dean Elgar delivered a statement of intent when he batted for more than five hours to guide South Africa to victory against India at the Wanderers.

Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma showed their grit in what were volatile batting conditions in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

When Elgar needed a breakthrough, 50-Test veteran Kagiso Rabada stepped up to produce an inspiring spell. The desperation and accuracy shown by the fielders across the series was yet another highlight.

